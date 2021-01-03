PRECIOUS-Gold hits 8-week peak as pandemic remains untamed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to their highest in eight weeks on Monday, holding above $1,900, as global COVID-19 cases spiked and countries pushed for more lockdowns despite vaccine rollouts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,912.71 per ounce by 0102 GMT, its highest since Nov. 9, while U.S. gold futures climbed 1.1% to $1,916.40.

* The dollar index remained weaker against rivals on Monday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* Global coronavirus cases continued to climb, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinting at tougher lockdown restrictions, while Japan considered declaring a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and surrounding areas.

* Investor focus was also on Tuesday's Georgia runoff elections that will decide the control of the U.S. Senate, and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

* The U.S. Senate ended a push by Democrats to increase COVID-19 financial relief checks from $600 to $2,000, a change sought by President Donald Trump, after the effort was blocked by Republicans.

* Britain will become the first country to roll out the low-cost and easily transportable AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes from their latest policy meeting on Wednesday. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.08% to 1,170.74 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Physical gold demand remained largely muted across top Asian hubs last week as holidays kept buyers at bay. * Silver gained 2.4% to $26.98 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.6% to $1,075.15 and palladium rose 0.6% at $2,461.95.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Dec) 0145 China

Caixin Mfg PMI Final 0850 France Markit Mfg PMI 0855 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI 0900 EU

Markit Mfg Final PMI 0930 UK

Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final 1445 US

Markit Mfg Final PMI (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

