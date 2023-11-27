News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-month peak on dollar dip, bets of Fed's rate hike pause

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

November 27, 2023 — 11:28 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied after touching a six-month peak on Tuesday, as expectations of an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike cycle kept the dollar and bond yields under check.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $2,014.12 per ounce by 0412 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 16.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.1% to $2,014.20 per ounce.

"Lower bond yields and bets the Fed may cut sooner than originally thought have certainly helped gold shine," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Recent data showing signs of slowing inflation in the U.S. has boosted expectations that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected, with the market now awaiting Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data - Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.

"It simply comes down to whether inflation continues to soften at a quick enough pace to justify bets of rate cuts. And my bet is that it won’t, and that gold may find that bump in the road," Simpson said.

"If so, I’d look for evidence of support around 1,990 or 1,960 as there was a lot of trading activity in that area."

Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to hold rates in December, while pricing in about a 50-50 chance of easing in May next year, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Investors' attention is also on the revised U.S. third-quarter GDP figures, due on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, net gold imports into top consumer China via Hong Kong fell for a second consecutive month in October as a patchy economic recovery weighed on demand in the key bullion market, data on Monday showed.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $24.55 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.5% to $913.90. Palladium XPD= fell 0.8% to $1,061.41 per ounce.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3RiYAl4

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.