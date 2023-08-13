PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than five weeks on Monday, as the dollar and bond yields strengthened ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes this week that could guide expectations for future interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,910.29 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT, hitting its lowest level since July 7. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also slipped 0.2% to $1,942.60.

* U.S. bond yields gained, lifting the dollar to its highest since July 7, after data on Friday showed producer prices increased slightly more than expected in July as the cost of services rebounded at the fastest pace in nearly a year. USD/US/

* Higher interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold, which is priced in dollars.

* U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in August, but Americans expected inflation to edge lower over the next year and beyond, a survey showed on Friday.

* Asian shares struggled on Monday ahead of China data that is likely to amplify the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls. MKTS/GLOB

* China's data on retail sales and industrial output are due Tuesday. Markets are also on the lookout for U.S. retail sales figures on Tuesday, followed by Fed's July meeting minutes on Wednesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 899.63 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* COMEX gold speculators cut net long position by 23,755 contracts to 75,582 in the week to Aug. 8, data showed on Friday. CFTC/

* Physical gold demand picked up in India last week, helped by a retreat in prices, while strong central bank buying kept premiums stable near five-month highs in top buyer China. GOL/AS

* Among other precious metals, spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $22.57 an ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 0.5% to $907.76, while palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,294.73.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY July

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.