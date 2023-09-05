PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week lows on elevated US dollar, yields

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to one-week lows on Wednesday, falling further after posting its biggest intra-day decline in a month in the last session, as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar advanced on expectations that interest rates are likely to remain high.

* Spot gold XAU= was subdued at $1,924.41 per ounce by 0058 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day loss since Aug. 1 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,949.80.

* The U.S. dollar rose to a near six-month high against a basket of currencies in the last session, while benchmark 10-year bond yields reached their highest level in over a week, dampening appetite for bullion. USD/

* Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the latest round of economic data was giving the U.S. central bank space to see if it needs to raise interest rates again.

* Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not earn any interest.

* Global business activity largely slowed further last month as services firms struggled in the face of weak demand as rising prices and borrowing costs made indebted consumer rein in spending, a raft of surveys showed on Tuesday.

* China's exports likely contracted at a slower pace in August, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting that manufacturers remain under pressure after outbound shipments recorded their worst performance since February 2020 last month.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1%. GOL/ETF

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= eased 0.1% to $23.49 per ounce, platinum XPT= dipped 0.3% to $923.34 and palladium XPD= was up 0.1% to $1,212.85.

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA July

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Aug

1230 US International Trade July

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

