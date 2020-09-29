PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high ahead of key U.S presidential debate

* Dollar index slips 0.2%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday, having earlier its highest in almost a week as the dollar retreated, while investors waited for the first U.S. presidential debate and further developments on a new U.S. coronavirus relief bill.

Having risen as high as $1,889.86, spot gold was little changed at $1,880.11 per ounce by 1239 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,889.50 per ounce.

A slight inflow into gold-backed ETF holdings supports the view that gold is again back in demand as a safe haven after the fall from the highs to last week's low, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig. [GOL/ETF]

While a weaker dollar and continued monetary stimulus could push gold above $1,900 again, whether it can test new highs this year will depend on political and economic developments in the U.S. and if that triggers safe-haven demand, he added.

The dollar was down 0.2% against a basket of other major currencies ahead of the 90-minute televised debate between President Donald Trump and democratic rival, Joe Biden at 2100 ET (0100 GMT). [USD/]

"The possibility of Biden doing well might exert upward pressure on gold because it might prompt the dollar to sell-off," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "If Biden does well, its a dollar negative simply because he is less business friendly."

Investors are also keeping close tabs on the prospect for a fiscal coronavirus package with Democratic lawmakers in U.S. House of Representatives unveiling a $2.2 trillion relief bill, although no date was given for a vote on the proposal.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $23.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $880.17, while palladium gained 0.8% to $2,273.12.

Platinum is undervalued and there's further room to rise even versus gold with a price differential of roughly $1,000, an unexpected supply deficit and record investment demand likely, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

