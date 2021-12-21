PRECIOUS-Gold hemmed in tight range as weaker dollar counters improved risk sentiment

Gold lacks momentum to break out of rangebound trading - analyst

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday as a slightly weaker dollar countered an improvement in risk sentiment, while a surge in cases due to the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.

Spot gold XAU= was last up 0.1% at $1,791.73 per ounce as of 0457 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,792.30.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered below recent highs, having lost ground overnight after a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced bullion more appealing for overseas buyers. USD/

"Gold investors lack the stomach for any sort of losses still, as evident by recent rapid retreats on rallies above $1,800," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold lacks the momentum to break out of current rangebound trading, Halley said, adding it had "to some extent, become a forgotten asset class into the year-end".

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a bruising Wall Street session overnight, as Chinese markets cheered Beijing's push to help troubled property firms, although surging cases of the Omicron variant persisted as a worry for investors. MKTS/GLOB

Many nations are on high alert against the spread of the virus just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets and impacts global economic recovery.

Spot silver XAG= was little changed at $22.24 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $930.46, and palladium XPD= was little changed at $1,749.80.

