PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly rise as U.S. Treasury yields edge lower
* Gold poised to post 3rd weekly gain, up 0.6% so far this week
* Swiss gold exports at 10-month high on huge shipments to India
* Analysts expect a further run towards $3,000/oz for palladium (Adds comments, updates prices)
By Shreyansi Singh
April 23 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was set to post a third straight weekly gain after U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to hike capital gains tax weighed on U.S. Treasury yields, while a weaker dollar also bolstered the metal's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,786.87 per ounce by 0332 GMT. The metal jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67 on Thursday, and has added about 0.6% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.90 per ounce.
"The knock-on effect from the tax hike (proposal) is attracting bond investors and the yields have dropped, and this is providing a little bit of lift-off for gold," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
"The big question now facing gold markets is a decision on how the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to play next week."
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on news that Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes for high earners. [US/]
A subdued dollar also raised gold's appeal for other currency holders. [USD/]
Underlining a revival in Asian bullion demand, shipments to India leapt to their highest since 2013, driving Swiss gold exports to a 10-month high.
Despite signs of strong pent-up demand for physical gold in India, rising coronavirus cases and renewed lockdown measures are threatening to kill off that revival, ANZ analysts wrote in a note.
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of COVID-19 infections on Thursday.
Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,840.20 per ounce but was off a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000 levels as automakers ramp up purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.
Silver was little changed at $26.16 per ounce but set for a third straight weekly gain.
Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,204.77. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources