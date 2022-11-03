PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly loss on hawkish Fed stance

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance clouded outlook for the non-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% at $1,631.33 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, but it was down 0.6% for the week so far.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,633.70.

* The dollar index .DXY was set for its biggest weekly gain since Sept. 23.

* On Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.

* Investors' focus now shifts to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for October due at 1230 GMT, which could offer further cues on the Fed's rate-hike plan.

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.82 percent to 911.59 tonnes on Thursday from 919.12 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but warned investors that the risk of Britain's longest recession in at least a century means borrowing costs are likely to rise less than they expect.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $19.46, platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $917.84 and palladium XPD= was steady at $1,800.81.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Oct

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Oct

0030 Australia Retail Sales Q3

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Sept

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Prices SA Sept

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Sept

0850 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs Oct

0855 Germany S&P Global Services PMI Oct

0855 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI Oct

0900 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs Oct

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Oct

1230 US Unemployment Rate Oct

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

