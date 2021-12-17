PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly gain on dollar dip, inflation risks

By Seher Dareen

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Friday, poised for its best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened and focus returned to inflationary risks following moves by global central banks to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5% to $1,807.19 per ounce by 940 GMT, and U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.6% at $1,809.70. The metal has risen about 1.4% this week.

Making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, the dollar index .DXY was set to post a weekly decline after hitting a one-week low on Thursday, after the Fed said it would pave the way for a three interest rate increases by the end of 2022.

Analysts said gold gained despite the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, because rate hike prospects had been priced in before the Fed announcement.

"The inflation dynamic has continued to push investors into gold as a key store of value," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Following the break of the $1,800 an ounce level, $1,830 would be the next key technical pivot, added Rodda.

Also helping non-yielding bullion, benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped 3.8% this week. USD/US/

"The gold market is benefiting from high inflation, which is outweighing the Fed's hawkish stance. U.S. 10-year real yield moved deeper into negative territory, keeping the investment backdrop supportive. Physical off takes of gold by major consumers are holding up well," ANZ analysts said in a research note.

Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus.

The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels.

Silver XAG= gained 0.6% at $22.60 per ounce and palladium XPD= rose 2.4% to $1,770.80. Platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $935.48

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich, Sriraj Kalluvila and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.