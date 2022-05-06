PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly dip on rate hike bets, palladium sheds 8%
* Dollar eyes fifth straight weekly gain
* Gold down about 0.7% for the week, palladium down 12%
* U.S. job growth increased more than expected in April
By Seher Dareen
May 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose on a weaker dollar on Friday but prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve put bullion on course for a third consecutive weekly decline, while palladium fell over 8% on demand concerns.
Palladium
"There are concerns China's outlook is deteriorating even further and that you might see less demand for some of those metals over the short term and that's kind of driving the move lower for palladium," said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA.
Used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions, the metal retreated nearly 10.9% in the second quarter, since hitting an all-time high in early March at $3,440.76 on concerns the war in Ukraine could cut supply from key producer Russia.
Spot gold
The dollar index slipped 0.2%, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.
But capping bullion's upside, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
"Gold traders basically saw the non-farm payroll report as another confirmation the Fed is going to remain on cruise control with delivering point rate increases over these next couple of policy meetings," Moya added.
The bond market sell-off would also continue to weigh on gold, Moya added.
While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold is considered a safe store of value during global uncertainties, such as the Ukraine war.
Silver fell 0.8% to $22.32 an ounce and platinum
