PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly decline after Fed rate hike, dollar gains

June 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices declined on Friday and was on pace to post a more than 1% fall for the week, dented by a stronger dollar and hawkish policy signals from global central banks even as recessionary fears loom.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,849.50 per ounce by 0923 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,854.40.

Making greenback-priced bullion less attractive, the dollar index rose on Friday, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also strengthened. [USD/] [US/]

"The spectre of even more incoming U.S. rate hikes, following the Fed's jumbo-sized 75 basis point hike this week, should cap bullion's near-term upside," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Bullion's appeal this week was hit by aggressive tightening measures from central banks from around the world to curb inflation, with the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering its biggest interest rate hike since 1994. [MKTS/GLOB]

Inflation and economic uncertainties are usually supportive of gold, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The pressure of rate hikes and the U.S. dollar has outweighed any safe-heaven demand (from recession concerns)," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

Gold's move has been closely linked to that of the dollar and bond yields recently, and according to analysts this has come despite a conducive backdrop of global economic uncertainty and China lockdowns.

"If the odds of a U.S. recession continue rising as the Fed continues hiking interest rates in its quest to quell red-hot inflation, that could ultimately reinvigorate investor appetite for gold as a safe haven," Exinity's Tan said.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $947.02.

Palladium was little changed at $1,880.32 per ounce.

