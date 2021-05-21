PRECIOUS-Gold heads for third weekly gain as Fed taper fears ebb

* Gold up 1.9% this week

By Sethuraman N R

May 21 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday en route to a third straight weekly gain, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and subdued Treasury yields as concern receded over tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,876.70 an ounce by 0914 GMT and was up 1.9% on the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,877.90.

"Overall, investors are not too worried about (monetary) tightening at the moment. And we have seen the bond yields in the U.S. come down a little bit and that has allowed gold to remain near recent highs," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"From a technical point of view, it has broken lots of resistance levels. So it has kind of reduced the bearish bias. The path of least resistance is to the upside and $1,900 is the next logical target."

Gold has steadied after minutes from the Fed's April meeting mentioned possible future discussions on paring stimulus, prompting speculation over potential increases to interest rates.

The dollar hovered around recent lows against its rivals and was heading for a weekly loss while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell. [USD/] [US/]

Recent data showing a rise in commodities prices globally have intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge, analysts said.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.8% to $2,831.08 an ounce, silver was flat at $27.74.

Platinum was unchanged at $1,196.04 but on track for its second straight weekly decline.

"For the full year, we expect platinum to be undersupplied by about 2.3% relative to demand," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.

"We reiterate our positive price outlook as we move into 2022 and recommend that risk-seeking investors sell platinum's downside price risks or add exposure upon price setbacks." (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman) ((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

