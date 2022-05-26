PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens
May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings.
* Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.
* The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. [US/]
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
