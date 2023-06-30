PRECIOUS-Gold heads for quarterly fall with more rate hikes on horizon

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold was bound for its first quarterly decline in three on Friday, squeezed by expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes, but moderate inflation prints offered bullion some respite on the day.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,911.99 per ounce by 9:56 a.m. EDT (1356 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged up 0.1% to $1,919.30.

Prices have shed 2.8% this quarter, dropping from just shy of all-time highs at $2,072 on U.S. banking jitters in May to its first break below $1,900 since mid-March on Thursday.

The banking crisis "brought the 10-year yield lower because it was thought that the Fed was going to have to stop raising rates ... that all got thrown out the door with the last rate hike," pressuring gold, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist, RJO Futures.

The dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields were both set to gain this quarter, eroding gold's appeal for investors holding other currencies. USD/US/

U.S. consumer spending slowed sharply in May, while inflation by the Fed's preferred personal consumption expenditures index rose at a year-on-year pace of 3.8%, easing from April's 4.4% pace.

Gold prices rose after the data, as traders bet the Fed was slightly less locked in to a July interest rate hike, trimming its chances to 85% from nearly 90% earlier.

Rate hikes lift bond yields and in turn raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The narrative is now getting digested by the market, where core inflation is still sticky in your economy and you're still doing well, which justifies higher rates for longer," said Harshal Barot, a senior consultant at Metals Focus.

Silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $22.49 per ounce. Platinum XPT= dropped 0.3% to $891.76, set for its biggest monthly decline since March 2020.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.9% to $1,240.03, but headed for its third quarterly fall, down about 15%.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

