PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in three on dollar weakness

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday as investors awaited fresh catalysts, although prices were on track to post their best week in three, helped by a weaker dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,825.21 per ounce by 0045 GMT. Prices were up 0.7% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,825.40.

* The dollar headed for its first losing week in three as new signs of weakness in the U.S. jobs market dented investor expectations about the pace of a pandemic recovery.

* U.S. jobless claims fell slightly last week as the labor market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19 cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up by the spring.

* President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress this month to invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package winds its way through Congress in the next few days without significant Republican support.

* Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call on Thursday as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations.

* A slower-than-expected vaccine rollout and the rise of coronavirus variants may make attaining herd immunity against COVID-19 difficult, but that should not stop the economy from rebounding, according to a U.S. central banker.

* Spot platinum fell 1.3% to $1,218.67 an ounce, but was set to post its best week since early December, with a gain of 8.5%.

* Silver was unchanged at $26.94 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,342.61.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M

Dec 0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY

Dec 0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Dec 0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY

