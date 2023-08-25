PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in six ahead of key speech by Fed's Powell

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday as it heads for its best week since mid-July, with support from a pullback in the U.S. bond yields before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Spot gold XAU= edged down 0.1% to $1,915.40 per ounce by 0958 GMT, having risen about 1.4% so far this week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 shed 0.2% to $1,943.50.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields evaporated all weekly gains, supporting non-yielding gold, although U.S. dollar heading for its six straight weekly rise kept gains in check. US/USD/

"The price appreciation could be the consequence of some opportunistic buying after having fallen from close to around $2,000 per ounce in July to around $1,900," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Two Fed officials on Thursday noted a good chance that no more rate increases will be needed while tentatively welcoming a jump in bond market yields, as momentum was also building among European Central Bank policymakers for a pause in its rate hikes amid deteriorating growth prospects.

When Powell speaks later on Friday he is likely to repeat key ideas from recent central bank meetings and statements that data showing weaker inflation is welcome but the job isn't finished.

"Markets are already pricing in the increasing possibility of a rate hike, but gold is likely to have a knee-jerk drop if he heads in that direction, but it would be worked off pretty quickly," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Among other metals, spot silver XAG= down 0.1% to $24.12 per ounce and platinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $939.36. Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $1,237.66.

Silver and platinum headed for their best week since July 14, while palladium was set for a second straight weekly decline.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3sp6pMe

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.