PRECIOUS-Gold hastens slide as dollar jumps after Fed chair Powell's renomination

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold retreated nearly 2% on Monday as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, driving expectations that the central bank may stay the course on tapering economic support.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 1.5% to $1,816.61 per ounce by 10:52 a.m. ET(1552 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 5 at $1,811.00. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 1.8% to $1,817.50.

"Gold sold off on notions that maybe the Fed would keep on its present monetary policy path as opposed to a Lael Brainard nomination," which would have been perceived as paving the way for more dovish policy, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

"But it's just a knee-jerk reaction by the gold market," Wyckoff said, with the dollar rallying to its highest since July last year. The news also led to a jump in U.S. Treasury yields. USD/US/

A stronger dollar .DXY makes bullion expensive for overseas buyers while higher interest rates translate into increased opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Money markets now expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points by next June versus July previously. 0#FF

The U.S. economy's resilience has also benefited the dollar and fuelled speculation the Fed might go faster with tapering, CMC Markets UK analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

Fed policymakers are debating whether to withdraw support more quickly to deal with inflation, after one of its most influential officials signalled that the idea will be on the table at the December meeting.

On the technical front, a break below $1,800 an ounce would set gold up for further declines, with the next key level for gold futures being the November low around $1,758, Kitco's Wyckoff added.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= eased 0.2% to $24.53 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $1,028.18, while palladium XPD= dipped 3% to $1,999.49.

