PRECIOUS-Gold gets some respite but still poised for quarterly fall

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

September 29, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday as a rally in U.S. dollar and Treasury yields stalled, but was on track for monthly and quarterly declines on increased hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

Rate cuts have been pushed back by as much as 12 months, if not more, and that's a huge shift in terms of the monetary policy approach, which has massive implications for gold in a bearish way, said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

"For as long as the market continues to expect a “soft” landing in the U.S., no price recovery (for spot gold) is likely to happen for now," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/48BQn1V

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

