PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% on hopes for U.S. stimulus

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gold jumped 1% on Thursday to surpass the key $1,900 level on renewed hopes for a U.S. stimulus package that could help ease the economic pain from the coronavirus, while a easing dollar further boosted the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $1,909.28 per ounce by 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT).

U.S. gold futures gained 1% to $1,914.50 per ounce.

Investors were eyeing talks between U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to reach a deal on the long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.

"If there's a deal, chances are stimulus will reignite the idea that inflation will move towards the Federal Reserve's target," which along with the interest rate suppression policy by the Fed are a very good catalyst for gold, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

He added that the breakthrough in the psychological barrier of the $1,900 level can further drive the market technically a little higher.

The dollar fell to a more than one-week low versus rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in September as new orders retreated, while U.S. weekly jobless claims drifted lower, but remained at recession levels, further bolstering the metal's safe-haven appeal.

"The main driver (for gold) is investment money and reaction to economic headlines, geopolitical headlines and the dollar," said David Govett, chief executive of Govett Precious Metals and a former trader.

"A lot of those things are factored in, but it's going to get worse before it gets better, and because of that gold is going to benefit and move back to $2,000."

Elsewhere, silver gained 3.4% to $23.99 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.7% at $894.31 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.9% to $2,325.22 per ounce. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

