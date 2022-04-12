PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as US yields ease post inflation data

(Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)

* U.S. CPI data shows 8.5% increase in prices in March

* Gold near its highest since March 14

By Bharat Gautam

April 12 (Reuters) - Gold advanced more than 1% on Tuesday as Treasury yields eased after U.S. inflation data drove expectations that the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive in tightening policy in the longer term.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,972.76 per ounce by 11:33 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), hitting its highest in nearly a month. U.S. gold futures rose 1.5% to $1,977.70.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield slipped after inflation data showed an acceleration in March, but less than many market participants had expected. [USD/][US/]

"The report provides some optimism that inflation could be peaking here. ... That might help the Fed be a little bit less aggressive and tightening policy down the road," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA.

But Moya added that "this doesn't change anything over the short term," with the Fed still expected to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next month to tame inflation.

While gold is considered a safe haven as consumer prices rise, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

But the likelihood of aggressive policy measures has also sparked concerns the Fed may make a policy error and cause a recession, in turn bolstering safe-haven gold, analysts said. [.N]

Gold continued to find support from developments surrounding Ukraine, with Russian troops massing for a new offensive.

Palladium fell 2% to $2,383.23 per ounce on profit-taking, after hitting its highest since March 24 at $2,550.58 on Monday following the suspension of trading of the metal sourced from key producer Russia in the London hub.

Platinum inched 0.2% lower to $979.09.

The suspension of the Russian refiners could exacerbate near-term palladium supply tightness, Standard Chartered analysts said in a note, predicting volatile prices in the coming weeks.

Spot silver rose 1.9% to $25.55 per ounce.

