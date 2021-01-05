PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weak dollar as focus turns to Georgia run-offs

* Dollar index holds close to 2-1/2 year low

* England enters new national lockdown

By Shreyansi Singh

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold hit a two-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and growing concerns about COVID-19 as investors awaited the U.S. Senate run-offs in Georgia that could impact prospects for more fiscal stimulus.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,947.18 an ounce by 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having earlier scaled its highest level since Nov. 9, at $1,952.36.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,950.50.

"With more risks associated with the virus, short-term, we're seeing people moving money into the safe havens," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, adding that the dollar's weakness has been one of the main supports for bullion in the first few days of 2021.

Britain went into a new national lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases, while New York found its first case of a more contagious coronavirus variant.

The dollar index hovered close to April 2018 lows, making gold an attractive bet for investors holding other currencies. [USD/]

Gold's gains were capped after Wall Street got a slight fillip from data showing U.S. manufacturing activity rose in December. [.N]

But caution prevailed as investors awaited a pair of run-off elections in Georgia as control of the U.S. Senate - and with it the ability to block or advance Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda - was on the ballot.

"There is not one central bank talking about raising rates across the globe. So that's going to keep a bid on gold," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Many investors view non-yielding bullion as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement they fear could result from large stimulus measures.

Silver rose 0.5% to $27.36 and palladium gained 3.5% to $2,457.04.

Platinum was up 2% at $1,091.73, having hit a more than four-year high of $1,127.82 on Monday.

