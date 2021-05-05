PRECIOUS-Gold gains on subdued bond yields; U.S. jobs data in focus

By Shreyansi Singh

May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a dip in U.S. treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,789.53 per ounce by 0322 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,788.60 per ounce.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve is continuing to push back here, it is good for gold because it's keeping yields lower. I think this will eventually lead to a weaker U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"A test of $1,800 is expected sooner rather than later the way this market is marching on to the beat of a very dovish Fed."

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hovered close to a one-week low hit on Tuesday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

The dollar index .DXY, meanwhile, rose 0.1% against its rivals, hovering close to a two-week high hit on Wednesday. USD/

Focus now shifts to Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, which is expected to show non-farm-payrolls increased by 978,000 last month.

The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and unemployment falling faster than the core of Fed policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans reiterated his worries about reaching the 2% inflation goal and said he expected monetary policy to stay accommodative for some time.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= was little changed at $2,971.94 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 on Tuesday on supply shortfalls.

Silver XAG= was steady at $26.51 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 0.5% to $1,219.04.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.