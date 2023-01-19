PRECIOUS-Gold gains on softer dollar, slower Fed rate-hike bets

By Arundhati Sarkar

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday set to snap a three-day losing streak, helped by a weaker dollar and as signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised bets on smaller rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4% to $1,910.44 per ounce by 0942 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.3% to $1,912.00.

There was a flight to safety after disappointing U.S. economic data that had a negative impact on investor sentiment, in turn benefiting gold, said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista. MKTS/GLOB

"This dynamic also reinforces the narrative that the Fed will now be more likely to slow down its ongoing rate hikes...and this creates a downside for the dollar and is once again positive for gold."

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while producer prices fell more than expected last month, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.

Traders are pricing in a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of hikes to 50 bps in December after four straight 75-bp increases.FEDWATCH

Making gold more appealing for overseas buyers, the dollar index eased 0.1% on the day after falling to its lowest in nearly eight months in the previous session. USD/ On Wednesday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan both backed a slower pace of tightening.

Lower interest rates tend to boost bullion's appeal as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Investors will later scan the weekly U.S. jobless claim data due at 1330 GMT.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $23.44 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 1.1% to $1,026.13.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.9% to $1,703.83.

