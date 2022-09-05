PRECIOUS-Gold gains on softer dollar, safe-haven demand
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to economic slowdown concerns, though prospects of aggressive rate hikes capped further gains.
* The euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending.
* The European Central Bank faces the prospect of raising interest rates aggressively when it meets on Sept. 8 just as the economy enters a downturn.
* After Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline to Europe, several EU states triggered emergency plans that could lead to energy rationing and fuelling recession fears, with inflation soaring and interest rates on the rise.
* However, further gains in gold were limited by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could deliver another hefty interest rate hike in its fight against inflation during its Sept. 20-21 policy meet.
* Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar.
