News & Insights

US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on lower yields, traders await Powell's remarks

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

November 08, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher in early Asian hours on Thursday, helped by a dip in US Treasury yields, while investors looked forward to comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clues on interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,953.74 per ounce by 0128 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 19 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% higher to $1,959.10.

* Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields US10YT=RR held near their lowest in more than a month. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. USD/US/

* Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY held steady against its rivals after three sessions of gains. USD/

* Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a U.S. central bank statistics conference on Wednesday. He is scheduled to speak at another conference on Thursday.

* A slew of Fed officials who spoke this week maintained a balanced tone on the central bank's next decision, but noted they would focus on more economic data and impact of higher long-term bond yields.

* Futures point to a roughly 14% chance of another hike by January, but are pricing in an 18% chance that rate cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

* The European Central Bank needs to see further progress in dampening inflationary pressures, and companies along with governments need to chip in to prevent more policy tightening, ECB policymakers said.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03% to 867.28 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $22.61 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $868.82. Palladium XPD= eased 0.3% to $1,047.16, hovering near its lowest level since 2018.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 EU EU finance ministers meet likely to continue discussions of changes to the EU debt and deficit rules

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.