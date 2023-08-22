PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar retreat as focus turns to Jackson Hole meet

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose above $1,900 per ounce level on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar and bond yields as investors await the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% to $1,902.50 per ounce by 1009 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.5% to $1,932.30.

"At the moment I think it's nothing more than a little bit of dollar correction and bargain hunting at these levels that is helping gold prices," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"We are not expected see significant moves in gold leading up to Jackson Hole because people will be waiting on the sidelines. But the elephant in the room continues to be U.S. Treasury yields, which are at a 16-year high."

The dollar =USD fell 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR retreated after hitting levels not seen since November 2007. USD/US/

Focus now shifts to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reverse Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole later this week for a read on the interest rate outlook.

Higher rates increase bond yields, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.

Indicative of sentiment, receding fears of a U.S. slowdown and surging bond yields have gradually eroded the appeal of exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by traditional safe-haven gold this year. GOL/ETF

As prices attempt to stabilise, a greater conviction for gold bulls may have to wait for a reclaim of its 200-day moving average, Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG wrote in a note.

Gold prices are currently trading below the key 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Speculators who trade on technical signals regard a break below key moving averages as a bearish sign.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= gained 0.3% to $23.42 per ounce and platinum XPT= climbed 1.2% to $920. Palladium XPD= rose 1.5% at $1,264.14.

Gold https://tmsnrt.rs/3PgsllL

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/44jl7kT

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

