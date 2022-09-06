PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar-rally pause, slowdown fears
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,727/oz- technicals
* Gold rises nearly 1% during the session (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and safe-haven buying due to worries about an economic slowdown, though the gains were capped by prospects of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.
"There's been a bit of a safe-haven buying emanating out of this sort of burgeoning energy crisis in Europe," said ANZ Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Hynes.
However, "it's probably going to be a struggle to maintain any upward move considering the hawkish Fed (Federal Reserve) that we've got."
The euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost-of-living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending.
News that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Europe's major supply route, would remain shut also stoked fear of a recession in the region, with consumers hurt by soaring energy prices.
Investors now eye the European Central Bank's rate action when it meets on Thursday, while a hefty interest rate hike is also expected from Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meet.
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar.
Spot gold might retest a resistance at $1,727 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,736, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
