News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar pullback but faces weekly loss

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

May 19, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

By Kavya Guduru

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices advanced on Friday, after falling for three straight sessions tracking a pullback in the dollar, but increased optimism around a U.S. debt limit deal set prices for a weekly drop.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% to $1,964.85 per ounce by 0856 GMT, after hitting its lowest since early April on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.5% to $1,969.00.

The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.3% on the day and made gold more affordable for holders of other currencies, but the index was headed for a second straight weekly gain.

The yellow metal was on track for its worst week since early February, down about 2.3% so far.

"Gold has been dragged below the psychologically-important $2,000 level this week due to optimism surrounding a U.S. debt deal," said Han Tan, chief market analyst, Exinity.

Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they are making "steady progress" in talks with Republicans aimed at avoiding a U.S. default, according to a White House official.

Gold soared to $2,072.19 earlier this month, just cents away from an all-time high of $2,072.49, but has since lost about 5% following data that showed a tight labor market and still-high inflation.

Moreover, "the hawkish undertones from recent Fed speak, along with some still-resilient U.S. economic data have prompted markets to now forecast a 30% chance of a June rate hike," Tan added. FEDWATCH

High interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding bullion.

The latest comments from Fed officials on Thursday that inflation was not cooling fast enough to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign added to the hawkish rhetoric.

Gold might slide further into a range of $1,938-$1,947 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.9% to $23.71 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 0.7% to $1,055.90 and palladium XPD= climbed 1.3% to $1,472.00.

xauhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OqRoT6

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.