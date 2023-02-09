PRECIOUS-Gold gains momentum as dollar dips, U.S. data in focus

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, although prices are expected to be range-bound as traders await economic data for cues on Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,884.90 per ounce, as of 0838 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,896.10.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.3% against its rivals. A weaker greenback tends to make dollar-priced bullion an attractive bet. USD/

"Thegold marketis in a consolidation mode and will remain rangebound ahead of next week's inflation data. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that were less hawkish is making gold slightly attractive," Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai, said.

"If inflation continues to rise, it will point to the fact that the pause in rate hikes might take longer, which will pressure gold."

Market participants await the U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) next week that could offer further clues on the Fed's policy path. Weekly U.S. jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT is also in focus.

Powell provided fuel for both sides of the argument at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, saying rates might need to move higher if the U.S. economy remained strong, but he reiterated "disinflation" was underway.

A few Fed officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises were likely, although none was ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.

Gold is extremely sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding asset.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,861 to $1,884 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Spot silver XAG= gained 1.1% at $22.54 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 1.5% to $984.45 and palladium XPD= added 1.7% to $1,676.12.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

