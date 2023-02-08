PRECIOUS-Gold gains for third day as dollar pauses on Fed cues

By Arundhati Sarkar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a third session on Wednesday boosted by a weaker dollar and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while markets awaited more economic data for guidance on future rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,884.13 per ounce by 0906 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 added 0.4% to $1,883.30.

The dollar index eased after Powell avoided hardening his tone on inflation despite a resilient labour market. USD/ A weaker dollar makes gold a more attractive bet for overseas buyers.

Daniela Hathorn, analyst at Capital.com., noted that while Powell said U.S. interest rates might need to go higher "his mention of disinflation led markets to believe he was more dovish than originally expected."

High interest rates discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets like gold.

Gold prices have eased from the key psychological $1,900 an ounce level, subdued in part by bets for interest rate hikes to continue, albeit at a slower pace. FEDWATCH

Investors' focus now turns to the U.S. Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Friday ahead of the January inflation numbers next week.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 1.4% to $22.5013 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level in two months on Tuesday.

Platinum XPT= also climbed 1.4% to $987.60, and palladium XPD= gained 1.7% to $1,674.13.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

