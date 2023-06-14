PRECIOUS-Gold gains before Fed policy decision as US data shows inflation slowdown

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 14 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Wednesday on a softer dollar in the run-up to the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision, with markets expecting the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates unchanged following signs of slowing inflation.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% to $1,957.33 per ounce by 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.6% to $1,970.80.

The dollar hovered around multi-week lows, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers, after softer U.S. consumer inflation data cemented bets for a pause in the Fed's monetary policy tightening cycle. USD/

Treasury yields also dipped after the data showed U.S. producer prices logged their smallest annual increase in nearly 2-1/2 years. US/

Inflation, as measured by the Fed's preferred gauge, is still more than double the central bank's 2% target. Traders see more than a 95% chance of a pause in the rate hikes on Wednesday but a nearly 60% probability of an increase at the meeting in July, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"If we do get a pause and then the market gets a relief rally after that ... I'm probably going to remove some positions because (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell will come out with some hawkish rhetoric," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Fed policymakers may well signal more rate increases once they take time to assess the economy, the financial system, and whether inflation continues to fall.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dampen zero-yielding bullion's appeal.

"The outlook is that we are close to the peak (for Fed rate hikes) and that will reduce the attractiveness of the dollar a little," said Peter Fertig of Quantitative Commodity Research.

Traders also are awaiting the release of weekly U.S. jobless claims numbers on Thursday and speeches by two Fed officials on Friday.

Silver XAG= rose 1.4% to $24.00 per ounce, platinum XPT= was mostly flat at $976.72 and palladium XPD= jumped 2.6% to $1,396.44.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

