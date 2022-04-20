PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Ukraine war, inflation take centre stage

* Gold recovers after dip to lowest level since April 8

April 20 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday supported by a retreat in the dollar as well as worries over inflation and slowing economic growth due to the Ukraine war, while looming U.S. interest rate hikes capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,952.70 per ounce by 11:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT). Prices earlier hit $1,938.65, a trough since April 8.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,953.80.

"We're getting closer to a buying opportunity in gold... we had a nice little corrective sell off and there is an opportunity here to move higher," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

On Tuesday, gold fell as much as 1.8% as hawkish comments from Fed officials propelled the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields to multi-year highs.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Gold has performed relatively well, up about 7% this year, despite the rising real yields and a stronger dollar, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note. [USD/] [US/]

Inflation and growth concerns have both been "turbocharged by the war" and combined with volatility in equities and bond markets, investors have been increasingly looking for safe havens, Hansen added. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

Spot silver was steady at $25.16 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $986.83.

Palladium continued its volatile run and rose to $2,461.68, after having risen as much as 4.8% in the session.

Meanwhile, market focus continues to be on a likely dip in supply of the metal used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions from key producer Russia.

