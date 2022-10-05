PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Treasury yields dip; hawkish Fed caps upside
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger U.S. economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish narrative.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.
* San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday underscored the U.S. central bank's commitment to curbing inflation with more rate hikes, even as she said the Fed will not simply barrel ahead if the economy starts to crack.
* On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment report showed private employers increased hiring last month, while separately the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing PMI reading came in slightly above expectations, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates.
* Investors are likely to shift focus to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S
Aug
0500 India
S&P Global Svcs PMI
Sept
0600 Germany
Industrial Orders MM
Aug
0600 Germany
Manufacturing O/P Cur Prices SA Aug
0600 Germany
Consumer Goods SA
Aug
0830 UK
All-Sector PMI
Sept
1230 US
Initial Jobless Clm
