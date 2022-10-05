PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Treasury yields dip; hawkish Fed caps upside

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger U.S. economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish narrative.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,719.19 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,728.50.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after recording its biggest one-day jump since Sept. 26 on Wednesday, while the dollar index was steady. [USD/]

* Lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

* San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday underscored the U.S. central bank's commitment to curbing inflation with more rate hikes, even as she said the Fed will not simply barrel ahead if the economy starts to crack.

* On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment report showed private employers increased hiring last month, while separately the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing PMI reading came in slightly above expectations, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates.

* Investors are likely to shift focus to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.18% to 946.34 tonnes on Wednesday, their third straight day of inflows.

* Spot silver fell 0.3% to $20.64 per ounce, platinum was steady at $919.11 and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,262.32.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S

Aug

0500 India

S&P Global Svcs PMI

Sept

0600 Germany

Industrial Orders MM

Aug

0600 Germany

Manufacturing O/P Cur Prices SA Aug

0600 Germany

Consumer Goods SA

Aug

0830 UK

All-Sector PMI

Sept

1230 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.