PRECIOUS-Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases, easing U.S. dollar boost appeal

April 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday as rising coronavirus cases boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was little changed after scaling historic highs last week.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,781.97 per ounce by 0343 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $$1,781.90 per ounce.

"The COVID-19 situation in India and Japan is deteriorating. So that is boiling demand for safety, resulting in higher gold prices," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding that an easing dollar is further supporting prices. [USD/]

Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. [CFTC/]

"On the other hand, investors are looking at very strong U.S. economic data released on Friday," said Yang, adding higher yields are capping gold's gains. [US/]

U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, while retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring accelerated.

Market participants now await Fed's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. Although no change in policy is expected, the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

In other metals, palladium was up 0.1% at $2,858.76 per ounce, after scaling a record peak of $2,925.14 on Friday.

"Strong industrial demand from the auto sector and investor interest saw palladium trade to a fresh record high... underpinned by Nornickel's lacklustre output numbers and continued strong demand from tightening emissions standards," said independent analyst Robin Bhar in a note.

"Palladium has been in deficit for several years and this is set to continue over coming years."

Silver rose 0.2% to $26.04 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4% at $1,234.42. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

