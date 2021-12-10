PRECIOUS-Gold gains as inflation concerns take centre stage

By Bharat Gautam

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday as a rise in U.S. consumer prices in November boosted its allure as a cushion against inflation, despite expectations that the data may prompt the Federal Reserve's to hasten interest rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= was rose 0.5% to $1,783.91 per ounce at 09:10 a.m. ET (1410 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.6% to $1,786.90.

"The potential for interest rate hikes does drag at the heels of the gold market, but the underlying fundamental theme is the inflationary pressures, which will be supportive," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold also got a fillip from a slight retreat in the dollar .DXY after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased further in November, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982. USD/

"The market seems to be absorbing the idea of those faster bond purchase reductions. They are already baked in the cake and the underlying premise is these inflationary pressures aren't going away anytime soon," Meger added.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of non-interest-bearing bullion.

Focus was now on the Fed's policy meeting next week on Dec. 14-15.

Vincent Tie, sales manager at dealer Silver Bullion in Singapore said gold was also seeing demand from "value-driven investors who are dollar-cost averaging their holdings with the price dipping under $1,800."

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.9% to $22.12 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $941.37 per ounce and was on track for its first weekly gain in four. Palladium XPD= fell 2.7% to $1,763.07.

