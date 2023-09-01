News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Fed pause bets rise on U.S. jobs data

September 01, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold was set for a second straight weekly gain on Friday after data showing a rise in the U.S. unemployment rate in August boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may hold off on further interest rate hikes this year.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.4% to $1,947.80 per ounce by 08:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT) and was poised for a 1.8% weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.5% at $1,974.70.

U.S. bond yields and the dollar extended their losses after the data, supporting non-yielding bullion. USD/US/

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in August, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8% and moderation in wage growth pointed to an easing in labour market conditions.

"Gold is rallying modestly after a generally friendly employment report though it wasn't quite as weak as hoped," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

"Bulls want to see gold advance and close strongly to maintain its recent momentum; weakness under $1,940 would be a concern."

Bets on the Fed leaving rates unchanged in September rose to 93.0% from 89% before the data, while bets of a pause in November rose to 65.1% from 55%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= gained 1.3% to $24.74 per ounce, while platinum XPT= climbed 1.2% to $978.85. Both metals were also set for weekly gains.

Palladium XPD= was up 0.9% at $1,225.00.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((harshit.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

