PRECIOUS-Gold gains as easing dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes bolster appeal

* Spot gold headed for 0.7% weekly gain

* Silver up 2.6% for the week

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over a new U.S. coronavirus relief package after President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $1,910.96 per ounce by 0310 GMT. It was up 0.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 1.2% at $1,916.90.

The dollar index , which was down 0.2% against its rivals, was headed for a second straight weekly fall. [USD/]

Renewed hopes for another fiscal stimulus pulled the dollar lower and raised expectations of a pick-up in inflation, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

"The $1,900-level is a sticky one and, in my opinion, gold is going to trade around this level until the (U.S.) presidential elections," Lee said.

In an interview, Trump said there was a good chance a deal over COVID-19 relief could be reached, but gave no details of such a pact.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to help airline companies survive the pandemic fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that a comprehensive aid bill would be developed too.

Gold, widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has surged nearly 26% this year, boosted by unprecedented stimulus from governments and major central banks to cushion the pandemic's economic impact.

"We expect gold prices to continue to gather strength as market volatility rises with the November U.S. presidential elections fast approaching, albeit with ebbs and flows," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

A widening lead for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was also seen as opening the way for a big economic stimulus.

Silver rose 2.1% to $24.33 per ounce and was up 2.6% for the week. Platinum was up 1.3% at $873.65 and palladium was 0.3% higher at $2,380.36. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.