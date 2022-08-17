PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar, yields retreat after Fed minutes
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields pulled back slightly after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes hinted policymakers may be less aggressive on future rate hikes.
* In their July meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, as well as assessments of how the economy was adapting to the higher rates already approved.
* After the release of the minutes, traders of futures tied
to the Fed's policy rate saw a half-percentage-point rate hike
as more likely in September.
* Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to pick up at the start of the third quarter.
* Britain's consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, official figures showed.
