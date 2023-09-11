News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar slips with eyes on US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

September 11, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters ->

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, heading for its best session in nearly two weeks as the dollar retreated before this week's key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this month.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.4% to $1,924.60 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,949.20.

A weaker dollar contributed to the gains, said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu, adding "the worries about a German recession and European slowdown certainly will have some safe-haven supportive factor as well."

The euro zone economy this year will grow slower than previously expected, the European Commission forecast as the biggest economy, Germany, slips into recession.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.4% ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday, making greenback-priced gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

That data could make traders revise their bets on whether the Fed has further to go in raising rates, with the CME FedWatch tool currently showing a 42% chance of a hike before 2024.

"The medium-term prospects for gold if the U.S. economy does manage to avoid a recession look more challenging," Kinesis Money market analyst Rupert Rowling said in a note.

Ahead of Fed's Sept. 19-20 meeting this month, Fed policymakers have been clear that they are not itching to raise rates, but few among them are ready to declare victory either.

Silver XAG= jumped 1% to $23.14 per ounce, its first rise since Aug. 29.

"China's demand (for silver) seems to be picking up and with the country accounting for about half of global offtake, any improvement here could lend an element of support," Edward Meir, an analyst who provides research for brokerage firm Marex, wrote in a monthly note.

Platinum XPT= added 0.9% to $900.43 after logging its biggest weekly decline since November 2021 last week, and palladium XPD= gained 0.7% to $1,206.16.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3sVdG6r

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Janane Venkatraman and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.