PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar slips; traders await clues on Fed rate cuts

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday due to a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors looked forward to comments from Federal Reserve officials that may provide clues on the interest rate path this year.

Spot gold XAU= edged up 0.1% to $2,036.99 per ounce, as of 1016 ET (1516 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also inched higher 0.1% to $2,053.10 per ounce.

The dollar .DXY slipped 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. US/USD/

Gold was anchored and people did not have the clarity on when Fed is going to cut rates, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Investors are awaiting remarks from Fed officials due to speak this week. The focus is likely to shift later to next week's inflation report for further clues on the timing of rate cuts.

The timing of U.S. rate cuts was no clearer after Fed Presidents Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari said that if the U.S. economy performs as expected, it could open the door to rate cuts. But the fight against inflation is "."

Strong U.S. economic data and hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have dashed hopes for a rate cut in March and triggered traders to cut back bets of a May U.S. rate cut.

Traders now see about a 69% chance of a U.S. rate cut in May, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

"Heightened geopolitics is going to keep a floor under prices and that's going to keep prices above the $2,000 level," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $22.30 per ounce, palladium XPD= was down 3% at $921.86 and platinum XPT= lost 2.4% to $881.71.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

