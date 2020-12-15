PRECIOUS-Gold gains as COVID-19 cases fuel stimulus expectations

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

* Germany, Netherlands and London impose pandemic restrictions

* President-elect Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote

* Dollar hovers near a two-and-a-half-year low

By Asha Sistla

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold rose by more than 1% on Tuesday, driven by market expectations of additional economic support as COVID-19 cases climbed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,846.61 per ounce by 1025 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,850.10.

"It is pretty dire in Europe, Asia, South Korea, Japan and the U.S., driving some stimulus expectations and giving (gold) a bit of push," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Investors are awaiting policy meetings of the U.S. Fed starting on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

"It is pre-FOMC positioning but we're seeing liquidity start to dry up and that means any changes in the flow of news and data can have an oversized impact as the market winds down ahead of Christmas and New Year."

Global stocks held steady amid mounting coronavirus cases that prompted lockdowns in the Netherlands, Germany, London and New York, underlining the economic impact of the pandemic.

Expectations of a U.S. fiscal stimulus were lifted as President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote, while lawmakers remained optimistic over a fiscal stimulus deal, pushing the U.S. dollar to languish near multi-year lows. [USD/]

"Without a new aid package, the recovery of the U.S. economy is likely to falter. Market participants expect greater clarity regarding future bond purchases (from the Fed)," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

Silver jumped 1.8% to $24.24 an ounce, platinum rose 1% to $1,017 and palladium gained 1.3% to $2,321.46. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

