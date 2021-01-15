PRECIOUS-Gold gains as countries tighten coronavirus-led restrictions

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

* Powell sees no reason to alter Fed's accommodative stance

* Platinum gains more than 3% for the week

By Asha Sistla

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday on fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns in Europe and on dovish policy cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,853.81 per ounce by 1059 GMT, putting it on course for a small weekly gain, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,853.80.

"We just reached the 2 million death mark, which is a horrible statistic. But it clearly highlights the prolonged effort to get us to the other side of this pandemic," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. He added, however, that vaccine rollouts could offset some of these concerns in the short term.

Tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China cut into optimism about a global economic recovery.

The gold market also found support from comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, suggesting no change in interest rates, Hansen added.

Jerome Powell on Thursday said the U.S. economy still remains far from its inflation and employment goals, and that an interest rate increase would come "no time soon".

But a resilient dollar remained a headwind for bullion, with Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields holding close to near 10-month highs touched earlier in the week. [USD/] [US/]

While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors also took stock of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal unveiled by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday.

"Short-term headwinds aside..., if inflation expectations start to increase meaningfully and fast, gold will again become attractive," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Silver fell 0.4% to $25.43 an ounce. Platinum dipped 1.7% to $1,099.13, but was up more than 3% so far this week, while palladium shed 0.5% to $2,396.17.

