PRECIOUS-Gold gains as concerns over Ukraine resurface, Fed minutes in focus

* U.S. sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine -Blinken

* FOMC minutes due at 1900 GMT

* Palladium, platinum up more than 1% each (Recasts, adds analyst comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the United States said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine and as markets looked forward to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,862.30 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% at $1,863.10.

"Gold is attracting a wide range of investors that are looking for protection as they are realizing that there's not going to be a quick resolution to this (Russian-Ukraine) situation," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"Gold has a clear path higher. However, it will have some moments where it will sell off because of more aggressive Fed tightening expectations."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia has been moving critical units closer to Ukraine's border on Wednesday, despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back.

Rising geopolitical tensions and U.S. rate hike expectations weighed on sentiment in financial markets, driving investors to seek safe-havens like gold. [MKTS/GLOB]

Investors now await the Fed minutes of its Jan. 25-26 policy meeting due at 1900 GMT, which are expected to shed more light on policymakers' plans to hike interest rates.

The U.S. central bank will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25 basis-point interest rate hike, a Reuters poll found.

"Once the Fed starts raising rates and... if it's faster than expected you'll see gold dropping, but I don't see a collapse," said Bernard Dahdah analyst at Natixis, adding that prices could then drop towards $1,700 and high-$1,600 range.

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in January, but higher prices could blunt the impact on economic growth this quarter.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.7% to $23.50 per ounce, platinum climbed 1.8% to $1,043.92, and palladium gained 1.1% at $2,272.68.

