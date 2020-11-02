US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as caution sets in ahead of U.S. election

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Gold prices rose on Monday as investors remained wary of the results of upcoming U.S. presidential elections and as a surge in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some nations raised economic concerns.

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)

* Total COVID-19 cases cross 10 mln in Europe

* Gold to see volatile price swings on election day -analyst

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Asha Sistla

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as investors remained wary of the results of upcoming U.S. presidential elections and as a surge in COVID-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some nations raised economic concerns.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,886.66 per ounce by 1018 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,887.60.

"We're only seeing small gains (in gold) and that's not surprising. This is a massive event driven week, obviously with the elections," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam adding gold could see some volatile swings in prices on election day.

"We're seeing a bit of consolidation in the moves after gold came under heavy pressure last week."

Gold prices fell about 1.2% last week.

Investors are prepared for short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts, on the eve of Tuesday's U.S. election.

"(Gold) is stuck in a trading range, the dollar is a bit better than last week but still within a trading range for the past month or so," said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.

"So as long as we don't see a break up or down in the dollar, don't think you're going to see anything exceptional on the precious side."

The dollar, often seen as a rival safe-haven to gold, edged 0.1% higher against a basket of currencies.

Europe's total COVID-19 cases crossed the grim milestone of 10 million on Sunday, prompting countries such as Britain and Portugal to enact fresh lockdowns.

Silver gained 1.2% to $23.92 an ounce, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,217.74 and platinum was up 0.3% at$851.14. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular