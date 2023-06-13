PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. inflation data firms Fed pause bets

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 13 (Reuters) - Gold advanced on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price gains slowing in May and traders firmed up bets that the Federal Reserve would stand pat on interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.4% to $1,964.59 per ounce by 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.5% to $1,978.50.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.0% in May, the smallest annual increase in more than two years, but stayed well above the Fed's 2% target.

In the 12 months through May, core CPI climbed 5.3%, showing that underlying price pressures remained strong.

"Overall, this is still an elevated level of inflation, but the market participants are acknowledging the idea that we might be near terminal rates regardless," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate now see about a 95% chance the U.S. central bank will decide to forgo an 11th straight interest-rate hike and keep the benchmark rate at 5.00% to 5.25% on Wednesday. Before the report, traders saw about a one-in-four chance of a June rate hike.

"The market is set up here for an asymmetric reaction to the upside on a pause," Ghali said.

The dollar .DXY eased 0.5% to near its lowest in three weeks, making greenback-priced gold more appealing to overseas buyers, while 10-year Treasury yields ticked lower. USD/US/

While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame price pressures generally weigh on the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Gold may also find support from expectations that central banks are near the peaks in their rate hike cycles, said analysts at Commerzbank in a note, seeing gold prices "slowly but surely regain ground over the next few months".

Silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $24.17 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $989.23 while palladium XPD= jumped 1.7% to $1,372.43.

