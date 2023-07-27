PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with 1-week peak as ECB rate verdict looms

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

July 27 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar slipped on renewed expectations that an end to the Federal Reserve's interest rate cycle was on the horizon, with focus on the ECB's impending decision.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,975.36 per ounce by 0941 GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since July 20. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.3% at $1,975.70.

Gold benefited from a softer dollar as the Fed toned down its hawkish stance, but uncertainty around future rate increases left bullion a little vulnerable, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

The Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was yet to "credibly" return to its 2% target.

The dollar index .DXY hit a one-week low on bets that the Fed may have delivered its last rate hike. USD/

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Markets priced in 64% odds of the Fed holding rates for the rest of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders now looked to the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a row and keep the door open to further moves.

Later in the day, the United States is expected to report gross domestic product increased at a 1.8% annualised rate in the second quarter, after rising at a 2% pace in the first quarter.

"U.S. economic data outcomes have tended to surprisehigher in recent weeks, which points to surprise risk being skewed to the upside," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

"Gold may struggle in such a scenario as markets upgrade the probability of one more hike this year."

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $24.98 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $969.58, while palladium XPD= added 0.4% to $1,264.35.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.