PRECIOUS-Gold flat; set for weekly gain on hopes of less hawkish Fed stance

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday but headed for a second week of gains, as some weak U.S. economic data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve might ease the aggressive pace of raising interest rates beginning December.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,663.22 per ounce, as of 0130 GMT but it was up 0.4% for the week so far.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were unchanged at $1,666.00.

* The dollar index =USD held steady after rising 0.7% overnight, although the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were below the 4% threshold.

* The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years.

* The Fed is widely expected to announce another 75 basis-point rate increase at its meeting next week, although the central bank is seen slowing its aggressive pace in December.

* U.S. rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

* The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday and put the reduction of its bloated balance sheet on the agenda, but said "substantial" progress had already been made in its bid to fight off a historic surge in inflation.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.34% to 925.20 tonnes on Thursday.

* Spot silver XAG= eased 0.2% to $19.54 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $962.03 and palladium XPD= gained 0.5% to $1,951.07.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q3

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Oct

0645 France Producer Prices YY Sept

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q3

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Oct

0800 Germany CPI Prelim YY Oct

0800 Germany HICP Prelim YY Oct

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Sept

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Oct

