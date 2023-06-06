PRECIOUS-Gold flat on caution ahead of Fed's rate decision next week

June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as cautious traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision at its policy meeting next week, although a softer dollar kept the bullion supported.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,963.83 per ounce by 0027 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were listless at $1,980.20.

* The dollar index .DXY eased slightly, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

* Supply gain pressures continued to abate in May, the New York Fed said in a report on Tuesday, further reducing what had been one of the key forces driving up inflation pressures around the world.

* World shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors mulled whether a recent rally in stocks has legs to run further, while Treasury yields drifted higher as traders pared bets that U.S. rate cuts are on the horizon given sticky price pressures.

* The U.S. consumer price report for May on June 13, ahead of the Fed's much awaited meeting, will provide investors more clarity on the health of the economy following recent economic data and dovish remarks from Fed officials.

* Fed fund futures indicate traders have priced in a 80.6% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates in the 5%-5.25% range, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool. However, they see 51% odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike in July.

* Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high interest rate environment.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 938.11 tonnes on Tuesday from 939.56 tonnes on Monday.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $23.6131 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 0.3% to $1,034.55, and palladium XPD= gained 0.4% to $1,419.07.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY May

0300 China Trade Balance May

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY April

1230 US International Trade April

1900 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for April

