US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, steadying near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to two-year highs on expectations of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, steadying near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to two-year highs on expectations of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,813.04 per ounce by 0118 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,813.30.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs on Tuesday, as traders prepared for the Fed to be more aggressive in tackling unabated inflation, ahead of its meeting on Jan. 25-26. US/

* Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

* The U.S. dollar index .DXY posted its best daily gain in four weeks on Tuesday, rising to a one-week high against a basket of currencies, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

* Euro zone inflation is set to burn hotter throughout 2022 than expected a month ago, according to economists polled by Reuters, which could pressure the European Central Bank to tighten policy once the Omicron wave of the pandemic passes.

* The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts but said it was in no rush to change its ultra-loose monetary policy.

* Oil prices climbed to their highest since 2014 as investors worried about global political tensions exacerbating the already tight supply outlook. O/R

* Spot silver XAG= was steady at $23.44 an ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $978.49, and palladium XPD= was little changed at $1,896.83.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK CPI YY Dec

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Dec

1330 US Housing Starts Number Dec

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular