PRECIOUS-Gold flat as weaker yields, Ukraine worries counter firmer dollar

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

April 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, after gaining as much as 1% in the last session, as Treasury yields eased after U.S. inflation data and concerns over Ukraine conflict supported safe-haven bids, while a firm dollar capped bullion's gains.

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,964.70 per ounce by 0136 GMT, after hitting a near one-month peak of $1,978.21 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,968.80.

* U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on track for its first decline in eight sessions after a reading on inflation showed an acceleration in March, but sparked hope higher prices may have peaked. [US/]

* U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

* While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher U.S. interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's most high-profile ally in the country freed, as the United States is expected to send more weapons after Russia's strongest signal yet the war will grind on.

* Limiting gold's gains, the U.S. dollar index hovered near May 2020 highs after digesting slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, making gold less attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.2% to 1,093.10 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver was flat at $25.36 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $968.17 and palladium rose 1.1% at $2,350.68.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

